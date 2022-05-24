Dr. Mumtaz Mazumdar of MC Das College of Sonai in Cachar district, under the guidance of Chief Technology Officer (CTO), undertook a modest effort to overcome the impact of the terrible floods in Assam.

According to reports, she mobilised a team of motivated NCC cadets of 62 Assam Girls Bn (Gp HQ NCC Silchar) to distribute essential rations and grocery items on boats to the stranded residents of the region.

This positive story has surfaced as hundreds of villages in Assam continue to reel underwater as heavy rain continues across the state.

The flood situation in Assam deteriorated on Sunday with six more persons, including two children, losing their lives and nearly 7.2 lakh people coming under the impact of the deluge across 22 districts.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), four persons drowned in Kampur revenue circle of Nagaon district. One person at Doboka in Hojai district and a child at Silchar in Cachar district, too, died because of the flood, it said.