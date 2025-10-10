Assam professor joins NAAC executive committee, boosting Northeast’s role in higher education

Prof Rajive Mohan Pant, Vice-Chancellor of Assam University, Silchar, has been appointed to the Executive Committee of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) for a three-year term, marking a major milestone for higher education in Northeast India.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) conveyed the nomination in a letter dated October 10, 2025. NAAC, established in 1994 as an autonomous body under the UGC, is responsible for evaluating and accrediting higher education institutions across India. Its Executive Committee plays a key role in shaping policies on academic standards, accreditation processes, and strategic initiatives.

Prof Pant was nominated under the category of "Three Vice-Chancellors of Universities or Directors of the Institutions," bringing an important regional perspective to national decision-making. Experts say his inclusion highlights the growing recognition of institutions from the Northeast in influencing the country’s higher education landscape.

As a member of the executive committee, Prof Pant will contribute to decisions affecting academic quality and institutional accreditation nationwide. The nomination has been widely welcomed by the academic community, who view it as a proud moment for Assam University and the entire Northeast region.