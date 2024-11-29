The Headquarters 51 Sub Area and Office of PCDA (Pensions) Prayagraj, on November 27 and 28, organised the 192nd Raksha Pension Samadhan Aayojan (RPSA) at Narangi Military Station, Guwahati.

The programme was held for redressal of pension-related grievances of Defence Pensioners and Defence civilians.

The RPSA was inaugurated by Sandeep Sarkar, PCDA (Pensions) and Maj Gen RD Sharma, GOC 51 Sub Area at Brahmaputra Hall, Narangi Military Station on November 27.

CDA Guwahati and Director Rajya Sainik Board along with a large veteran fraternity also graced the occasion. Financial aid was also disbursed to nine non-pensioner veterans as a welfare initiative by the Indian Army on the occasion.

A team of 15 officers from PCDA (Pensions) was involved during the two day RPSA providing the defence veterans a unique opportunity to resolve their pension related grievances in a personalised manner.

Issues pertaining to data correction in Pension Orders, Payment of Pension/OROP arrears, restoration of commuted pension and grant of family pension were settled on the spot and also noted for future resolution in a time bound manner.

More than 500 veterans, Veer Naris and families from Guwahati and adjoining areas of Tezpur, Nagaon and Bongaigaon attended the landmark event. Veterans from Bomdila also joined by video conferencing. Records offices of Assam Reginent Centre and 58 GTC Shillong, SPARSH service centres and SBI CPPC Guwahati were also present for providing proper assistance during the RPSA.