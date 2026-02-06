Assam: Prohibitory order issued to ensure smooth conduct of HSLC and HS examinations in Kokrajhar

In view of the ensuing HSLC and HS Examinations, 2026, scheduled from February 10 to March 16, the District Magistrate of Kokrajhar, Pankaj Chakravarty, has issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, to ensure a peaceful atmosphere and the smooth and fair conduct of the examinations across the district.

The order has been issued in anticipation of possible disturbances due to noise pollution, large gatherings around examination centres, and attempts to use unfair means.

A total of 31 HSLC examination centres and 22 HS examination centres have been set up in the district. The restrictions aim to maintain peace, discipline, and tranquillity in and around these centres during the examination period.

As per the order, the entry of unauthorised persons and the formation of unnecessary crowds within a 100-metre radius of the examination centres have been strictly prohibited. The assembly of three or more persons, except candidates and authorised personnel, within the restricted zone is not permitted. The use of loudspeakers or high-decibel sound systems within 200 metres of the examination centres has also been banned.

Further, carrying electronic communication devices such as smartwatches, health bands, electronic pens or scanners, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, or similar gadgets, as well as weapons, explosives, or any suspicious objects within the restricted area, is strictly prohibited. Obstruction of traffic, illegal parking, or the setting up of food stalls within the restricted zone will also not be allowed.

The order has come into force with immediate effect and will remain in force until the completion of the HSLC and HS examinations, 2026. Any violation of the order will invite legal action under the relevant provisions of law.