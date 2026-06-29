Assam: Prohibitory orders imposed along Kaziranga highway amid flood threat

In view of the rising water levels caused by continuous rainfall and the increased likelihood of wildlife crossing roads during the monsoon, the Kaliabor Co-District Administration has imposed a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, across the Kaziranga National Park corridor.

The order, issued by Additional District Magistrate-cum-Co-District Commissioner Raj Boruah, follows an alert from the Divisional Forest Officer, Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Bokakhat, warning that floodwaters may inundate the entire stretch of National Highway 715 (Old NH-37), forcing wild animals to migrate to nearby highlands in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council area. Authorities also noted that the heavy movement of public, commercial, and essential service vehicles on the highway significantly increases the risk of accidents involving wildlife.

To minimise disturbance and ensure safe animal movement, the administration has imposed several restrictions throughout the monsoon season, from June 1 to September 30. Vehicles passing through Kaziranga must not exceed 40 kmph. Assembly of five or more persons in designated animal corridors has been prohibited. Parking or stopping of both light and heavy motor vehicles along the entire Kaziranga stretch within Kaliabor Co-District has also been banned, except in cases of mechanical breakdown. The use of bright electrical lights at night, loud music through vehicle sound systems, and unnecessary honking within the animal corridors have been strictly prohibited.

The order has been issued ex parte under Section 163(2) of the BNSS and came into force with immediate effect. However, police personnel, paramilitary forces, armed forces, forest officials, security personnel, ambulances carrying critically ill patients, doctors, and paramedical staff on emergency duty have been exempted.

Violators will face legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with other applicable provisions of law. The restrictions apply to the stretch from Rangalu to Bagori, covering the animal corridors along National Highway 715 through Kaziranga.