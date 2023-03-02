In preparation for the upcoming HSLC and HSSLC examinations in 2023, the District Commissioner of Morigaon Devashish Sharma has promulgated prohibitory orders throughout the district to maintain a peaceful study environment for the students.

The indiscriminate use of loudspeakers and microphones in various programs and occasions throughout the district has been causing disturbances and violating the notification of the Ministry of Environment and Forest, Govt. of India, and the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control (Amendment) Rules.2010.

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The prohibitory orders prohibit the use of loudspeakers and microphones during the night (10 pm to 6 am) and examination hours. Unauthorized persons and unnecessary crowding around examination centers within 50 meters radius of the center premises are also prohibited, as is carrying of unauthorized and suspected objects, mobile phones, and electronic devices by the examinees to the examination hall.

The Addl. District Magistrate has also imposed these orders to prevent disturbance of peace and tranquility, unlawful interference in smooth conduct of the examination, and malafide intention to indulge in unfair means in and around the examination centers in the district.

This order has been passed ex-parte, given the gravity of the situation, and will remain in operation until the completion of the examination process. The authorities urge everyone to comply with the orders and help ensure the peaceful and fair conduct of the HSLC and HSSLC examinations.