In anticipation of potential disturbances during the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Election 2024, the District Magistrate of Karimganj, Mridul Yadav, IAS, has issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC. These measures are aimed at maintaining public peace and tranquility during the counting process at Karimganj College premises on June 4, 2024, for the H.P.-7 Karimganj Constituency.

The order, effective from June 4 to June 5, 2024, includes several key restrictions:

Movement of groups of five or more persons within 200 meters of the counting centers is prohibited Carrying of weapons, including lathis, lances, spears, daos, or any other offensive articles, is banned. Use or possession of bombs, firecrackers, or any materials producing sound or chemical effects is strictly forbidden. Firecrackers are entirely prohibited. Carrying of toy guns, pistols, and revolvers is not allowed. Unauthorized individuals or groups are barred from the vicinity of the Counting Hall at Karimganj College. Use of sound-producing devices such as tape recorders is not permitted on the day of counting. Two-wheelers, including scooters and motorcycles, are banned from carrying pillion riders within Karimganj town.

Exceptions to these restrictions include aged persons, children below 12 years of age, females, and law enforcement personnel such as magistrates, police, and army personnel on duty.

Mridul Yadav emphasized the urgency of these measures to ensure public peace and tranquility. The order is issued ex-parte, reflecting the need for immediate enforcement. Violators of this order will face prosecution under Section 188 of the IPC.