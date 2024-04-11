Khagendra Kumar Kalita, a distinguished educationist, litterateur, social activist, and one-time colleague of Kalaguru Bishnuprasad Rabha, has sadly passed away. The news of his demise has left a deep sense of mourning across the region, including his residence, as people remember his significant contributions to education and literature.

Mr. Kalita, aged 98, sustained injuries at his residence and was undergoing treatment at The Namecare Hospital in Guwahati for nearly four days. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries, leaving behind a legacy of dedicated service and intellectual prowess.

The late educationist was known for his profound impact on education and literature in the region. His work spanned decades, shaping the minds of generations and inspiring social change through his writings and activism.

Following his passing, tributes poured in from various quarters, with colleagues, students, and admirers expressing their heartfelt condolences. His residence became a hub of mourners, reflecting the profound impact he had on the lives of many.

The mortal remains of Mr. Kalita will be brought to his residence in the afternoon, where friends, family, and well-wishers will pay their final respects to the departed soul. His contributions to education and literature will be remembered fondly, leaving an indelible mark on the cultural and intellectual landscape of the region.