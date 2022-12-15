Dr Shivnath Barman, a prominent writer and journalist from Assam breathed his last on December 15.

Dr Sivanath Barman passed away at the age of 80 in Guwahati.

Born in the year 1942 in Jorhat, Sivanath Barman completed his schooling in Nazira. Following this Barman graduated in Physics in the year 1963 and post-graduated from Gauhati University.

As per reports, the writer was admitted to the hospital on December 3 in critical condition suffering from kidney disease.

He was also suffering from heart disease, lung disease and high blood pressure.

Barman, who retired from the post of Professor of Physics at Arya College in 2002, has made outstanding contributions to Assamese literature including ‘Jibon Parikrama’, ‘Srimanta Sankardev: Works and Achievements’, ‘Axomor Jonojati’ and was also the editor of the newspaper ‘Janasadharan’.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoling the death of the noted writer took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "I am saddened by the passing away of Dr Shivnath Burman, a pioneer in education, literature and journalism. The death of the late Burman, who inspired the readership with his thoughtful writings, is an irreparable loss. I wish him eternal peace and extend my condolences to his bereaved family."