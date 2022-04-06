Eminent writer of Assam and Sahitya Akademi Award winner Dr. Nagen Saikia was admitted to a private hospital in Dibrugarh on Tuesday.

As per the hospital sources, his health condition is currently stable and is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

It should be mentioned that the writer has been unwell for the past few days.

Dr. Saikia was born in Hatiakhowa, Assam's Golaghat district, on February 11, 1939. He was formerly a professor at Dibrugarh University's Assamese department.

In 2003, he was the editor of Natun Dainik, an Assamese daily, and in 2004-06, he edited Amar Asom, another Assamese daily. Saikia has a long list of literary essays, short tales, novels, books, and articles to her credit.

In 1997, he received the Sahitya Akademi Award for his collection of short stories, 'Andharat Nizara Mukh.'

Dr. Nagen Saikia also became the president of the Assam Sahitya Sabha in the year 1997.