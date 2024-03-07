A promising footbal player from Margherita Hazari Urang was found dead in the forested expanse of Margherita Tea Estate.

According to statements from Bishnu Urang, the elder brother of the deceased, Hazari had left their residence in Basti Line, Margherita Tea Estate, on Sunday, March 3, around 11:00 am. His absence compelled the family to file a missing person report with the Margherita Police Station.

Their worst fears were realized when news surfaced of Hazari Urang's lifeless body discovered hanging in the forested area of the estate. Bishnu Urang lamented the loss of his dynamic sibling stating Hazari's fervent dedication to football which had endeared him to many in the Margherita community.

Bishnu Urang expressed suspicions of foul play, suggesting the possibility of his brother being the victim of a heinous crime. Margherita Police responded to the scene launching an investigation into the incident.