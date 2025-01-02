The Assam government has promoted three senior IAS officers to the Super Time Scale, with nationally acclaimed officer Varnali Deka leading the appointments.

Deka, widely recognised for her exceptional public service achievements at state, national and international levels, will continue serving as District Commissioner of Nalbari while receiving the significant pay upgrade to Level 14 (Rs 1,44,200-2,18,200). Deka's elevation particularly stands out given her reputation as one of India's most decorated civil servants.

The promotion order, issued by Personnel Department Secretary Monita Borgohain, also elevated two other 2009-batch IAS officers. Biswajit Pegu has been promoted to Commissioner & Secretary of the Home & Political Department, marking an expansion of his role from his previous position as Secretary.

JV Naga Subramanyam, currently on central deputation, received a proforma promotion to the same pay scale.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Government of India, approved these promotions through a concurrence letter dated December 17, 2024. All promotions take effect from January 1, 2025.