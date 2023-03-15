Assam Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal stated on March 14, that the property tax will be collected in proportion to the state's GDP growth.

Singhal disclosed this information to the state assembly during the ongoing Budget Session.

Responding to a zero-hour notice from Congress member Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha during the third day of the Budget Session, Ashok Singhal stated, "We have reformed the property tax collection system in all the towns across the state." The property tax will be fixed in accordance with the state's GDP growth under these reforms.

He then went on to talk about the various property taxes that are levied by state districts.

He stated that Dibrugarh collects Rs 2,400 per 1,000 square feet in property tax, Barpeta collects Rs 10,600, Tinsukia collects Rs 18,506, Jorhat collects Rs 11,600, Bongaigaon collects Rs 5,500, Goalpara collects Rs 2500 per 1,000 square feet, Kharupetia collects Rs 352, Moran collects Rs 7600, and Mariani collects Rs 420 per square foot. The property tax in each municipality area is set by urban local bodies at their discretion. Local self-government is what they are. Singhal stated, "The state government has no role to play here."

The municipal bodies have been experiencing a financial crisis as a result of the property tax's non-assessment. We want each municipality board to collect the property tax in proportion to GDP growth,” he added.

"We will set up plants for disposal of all legacy wastes in every one of the 102 municipality areas of the state," Singhal stated. Through the process of bio-mining, each municipality will have its own facility to dispose of legacy wastes for treatment, processing, and rehabilitation.

It very well might be referenced that the spending plan meeting of the Assam Authoritative Gathering is in progress. The budget session, which started on March 10 and is expected to last until April 5, This session will have 14 sittings, and state finance minister Ajanta Neog is scheduled to present the state's fiscal year-end budget today.





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