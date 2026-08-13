Assam: Protest breaks out in Silchar over alleged derogatory remarks against Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

A protest was held at Bhowal Point in Silchar on Thursday, August 13 against alleged derogatory remarks made about freedom fighter and Azad Hind Fauj founder Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The protest was led by Hindutva leader Mithun Nath, with participants burning an effigy of Nagendra Roy, also known as Ananta Maharaj, from Cooch Behar in West Bengal, in response to the alleged remarks.

According to the protesters, Ananta Maharaj made objectionable comments during a public speech concerning Bose's role in India's freedom struggle and the contribution of the Azad Hind Fauj. The protesters condemned the alleged remarks and said they were unacceptable.

A written complaint was also submitted at Silchar Sadar Police Station in connection with the matter. The complaint alleged that Bose was publicly insulted, the history of India's freedom struggle was denigrated and provocative statements were made that could potentially create social tension.

The complainants sought registration of an FIR and appropriate legal action against the person concerned.

The protesters also urged authorities and the public to uphold the dignity of freedom fighters, including Netaji, and maintain respect for India's freedom struggle and its historical legacy