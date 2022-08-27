The Bilasipara Sub-division of Dhubri district is in a state of turmoil over a land dispute. Thousands of people protested at National Highway 17 in Beltoli, keeping dead bodies in front of them.

The Beltoli National Highway 17 is closed in protest over the demand for the suspension of the officer-in-charge of the Bilasipara police station and the transfer of the Dhubri district deputy commissioner.

The protesters also demanded the provision of Rs 10 lakh in financial assistance to the deceased's kin and the arrest of all those involved in the incident.

It may be recalled that on August 21, a man named Saif Uddin of Beltoli was brutally beaten up in a land dispute clash. Following this, Saif Uddin was seriously injured and rushed to the GNRC hospital in Guwahati.

The public of Bilasipara has become restless after the death of Saif Uddin at the GNRC hospital in Guwahati on Friday. The daily market in Beltoli has been completely shut down since the incident took place.

The All Assam Garia-Mariya-Deshi Jatiya Parishad and the local people are angry over the non-arrest of the culprits involved in the land-centric clash.

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As per the report, Bilasipara sub-divisional police officer Birinchi Bora and O.C. Sanjiv Kumar Das were injured while trying to stop the protesters at the protest site.

Following the incident, a team of police, CRPF, and paramilitary forces were deployed at the spot.

As the situation escalated, Sub-Divisional Officer Civil of Bilasipara Joy Shivani also reached the spot.