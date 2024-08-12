People in Karimganj held a protest today against the targeted attacks on the Hindu community in Bangladesh.

Earlier on August 11 members of the Hindu Suraksha Bahini rallied against the ongoing attacks on the Hindu community in Bangladesh. The demonstration, part of the broader "Bangladesh Chalo" campaign, drew around a thousand participants, starting from Karimganj College.

Carrying placards and banners, the protesters marched through the streets, condemning the violence faced by minorities in the neighboring country. However, their progress was halted at Santar Bazaar, where police barricades blocked the march. This caused a brief disruption to traffic on the national highway.