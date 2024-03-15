The Tirap Autonomous District Council Demand Committee has launched a protest against the recent circular issued by Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, Principal Secretary to the Government of Assam Revenue Disaster Management Department. The circular, dated March 5th, proposes the inclusion of Ahom, Koch Rajbonshi, and Gorkha communities in the list of protected classes residing in the Balipara Tribal belt, on the grounds that they have been occupying the land since 2011.

Pallab Shyam Wailung, the general secretary and spokesperson of the Tirap Autonomous District Council Demand Committee, expressed dismay over what he termed as the BJP-led Government's attempt to marginalize indigenous tribal communities in the Tribal belt and Block areas of Assam. He criticized the move, stating it would jeopardize the rights and existence of indigenous peoples.

Wailung further highlighted concerns raised by Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma's recent announcement regarding the potential citizenship for Hindu Bengali communities in Tribal belt and Block areas of Assam. The Tirap Autonomous District Council Demand Committee opposes this, fearing it may lead to the resettlement of Hindu Bengalis from Bangladesh within their jurisdiction, specifically under the 83rd Margherita Constituency of Tinsukia district.

Dip Moina Mech, the general secretary of the All Assam Mech Kachari Student Central Committee, echoed these sentiments, recalling promises made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma prior to the Lok Sabha polls in 2019. Despite assurances of forming the Tirap Autonomous Council within six months of assuming power, the BJP-led governments at both the Union and State levels have failed to fulfill this commitment. Mech urged tribal communities to unite against the recently notified Citizenship (Amendment) Act, asserting that cancellation of the act is imperative to safeguard the interests of indigenous populations.