A protest erupted at Moran New Nagar Tiniali in Assam's Dibrugarh district on November 18 after a century-old tree was felled, partially, on the 54th birth anniversary of late singer Zubeen Garg, who was known for advocating environmental conservation.

The incident triggered strong resentment among local residents and members of the All Tai Ahom Students' Union, who questioned the decision to cut down the large tree standing alongside a national highway.

The students' organisation alleged that the Forest Department had permitted the felling of the tree to serve private commercial interests, despite there being no apparent public safety concern or other compelling reason to remove it.

The organisation strongly criticised the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) for granting permission, arguing that the century-old tree had played an important role in maintaining the local ecological balance.

Following the protest, the Range Officer of the Khowang Forest Range intervened and decided to stop further cutting of the partially felled tree.

The officer reportedly assured the protesters and residents of New Nagar that efforts would be made to preserve the tree and explore the possibility of its revival.

According to the All Tai Ahom Students' Union, the Range Officer clarified that permission for cutting the tree had been granted by the DFO, while his own responsibility had been limited to overseeing safety arrangements.

The students' body also questioned the DFO's role, criticising the manner in which such an important decision concerning an old tree was taken.

The incident has drawn particular attention as it occurred on Zubeen Garg's birth anniversary. The late singer was widely associated with environmental awareness and conservation campaigns.

The controversy has renewed questions over the protection of old trees and the circumstances under which the Forest Department grants permission for their felling.