A sit-in-protest by Kuki-Zomi-Hmar organisation was held in the hilly district of Dima Hasao, Assam on July 24 over the prevailing Manipur crisis and the recent horrific incident of two Kuki women being paraded naked by a group of men in Manipur.

The protest was held at the Mahur playground led by the Kuki Students Organization, Hmar Women's Association and the Kuki Women's Association.

The protesters demanded the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh immediately and demanded a probe into all the horrific incidents that have hit the northeastern state of Manipur.

More than 50,000 people have lost their homes and taken shelter in various shelter camps due to the conflict between the Kuki-Zo tribe and the Meitei tribe in Manipur.

However, ever since the video of a group of miscreants in Manipur paraded two Kuki women in a very barbaric and inhuman manner surfaced online, the incident is no longer limited within the boundaries of the country but now has reached the international level.

There has been a lot of condemnation at the international level over the most barbaric and inhuman incidents. Today, thousands of women and men condemned the heinous incident in Manipur and demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister of Manipur and demanded a separate administrative system for the Kuki-Zo community in Manipur and demanded immediate arrest of Chief of Arambai Tenggol and Meetei Leepun.

At the protest site, Sylvius Khojal said that the Congress, BJP and Trinamool Congress should not to do politics over the Manipur incident. People across the country should condemn this inhuman incident. He said, “We want peace but we know how to fight but don’t force us to take extreme steps”.

Also read : Manipur violence: Students take to streets demanding restoration of peace in state, police resort to tear gas