Locals of Pengeri including members of the All Assam Tea Students’ Association (AATSA) on December 21 staged massive demonstrations demanding justice in the firing incident at the Pengeri forest area in Tinsukia where four suspected ULFA-I linkmen alleged to be local people of the area were arrested.

Raising slogans against the police, the members of AATSA along with locals staged agitations in front of the Pengeri Police Station demanding the release of the four individuals at the earliest.

"Four of our youths were captured by the police after they were misidentified as ULFA-I members. The four young people were actually caught by the police on their way home after going fishing late at night", according to an AATSA member.

AATSA further claimed that the police have not responded to inquiries about the whereabouts of the four missing people.

The suspected ULFA-I linkman Amit Mukhiar suffered a critical injury in a police shooting. We demand a thorough investigation into the incident and denounce the police's actions. We demand that the police liberate each and every one of our brothers. We also demand payment for all Amrit's medical expenditures, the AATSA member continued.

Reportedly, the security forces and police apprehended Amit Mukhiar and four other youths on the suspicion that they had given food and shelter to ULFA-I cadres on the night of December 19.

Also read : Assam: Firing breaks out between security forces, ULFA-I in Tinsukia; one suspected ULFA linkman injured