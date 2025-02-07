A protest rally was carried out on National Highway 17 at Gobardhon, on February 7, demanding the halt of the establishment of the 'UltraTech' cement company's industry on agricultural land at Choudhurykhat village (about 200 meters from NH 17) under the Chaygaon Revenue Circle.

Titled 'Manab Srinkhol', the rally was organised by the Chaygaon and Bamunigaon regional units of All Rabha Students' Union (ARSU), Chaygaon AASU, land conservation society, comprising Choudhurykhat, Kawoimari, Dakhin Bankakata, Belguri, Dhowargaon villages, among others.

Former Health Minister Dr. Kamala Kalita, ARSU Kamrup District President Ananda Rabha and many other leaders, as well as women participated in the protest rally which was presided over by Ajir Rabha, Organisation Secretary of ARSU.

Ajit Rabha threatened that ARSU and other organisations will start violent agitation until the government stops the process for establishment of the cement factory.

Ajit Rabha emphasised, "More than 200 various industries are already here in the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council area. But ARSU never protested against them. However, the protest against the cement factory establishment only started because of the humans. The area is a paddy land and populated area. If cement factories start, it will cause huge damage to humans and nature."

It is worth mentioning that the process for establishment of the cement factory began after the July month of the last year, therefore ARSU, local public and other organisations continued protests, agitation meets, awareness meets, sit-in protests and many other public agitations to stop the process.

"Except for agitations, we have already submitted memorandums to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Revenue Office, the Pollution Control Board of Assam, and the National Green Tribunal. However, we have yet to receive any response from the government to stop the establishment of the cement factory. Therefore, we have decided to approach the court for justice, and simultaneously, we will continue our agitation movement against the UltraTech cement factory," said Ajit Rabha, Organisation Secretary of ARSU.

Former Minister Kalita expressed regret that the indigenous Assamese people have to protest to save their own land. Kalita stated that if the cement factory is established in the area, no one would be able to live within a radius of five kilometers due to the pollution. "We personally explained the matter in detail to the state revenue minister and submitted a memorandum regarding this serious issue. We request the revenue minister to stop the reclassification of agricultural land to industrial land. We also informed the DC of Kamrup that if the said land is reclassified from agricultural land to commercial land for the cement factory, it will create a massive problem for the people living in the area. However, the DC assured us that it will be stopped," said Dr. Kamala Kalita.