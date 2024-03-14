In various parts of Guwahati black flags have been hoisted as a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) marking a subdued but visible expression of dissent.

The protests characterized by the hoisting of black flags were observed in different locations across the city including the Guwahati Club.

Despite the absence of street demonstrations, the presence of black flags signifies a symbolic opposition to the CAA which has been a contentious issue in the region. The sight of the black flags serves as a quiet yet poignant reminder of the ongoing concerns and opposition surrounding the legislation.

At the Guwahati Club, black flags was prominently placed capturing the attention of passersby and drawing focus to the protest against the CAA. While the protests may not have been overtly vocal, the display of black flags speaks volumes about the sentiments of certain segments of the population regarding the controversial legislation.