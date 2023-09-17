Protests erupted at Agomoni railway station in Assam's Dhubri as several organisations, including All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and All Koch Rajbongshi Student's Union (AKRASU) came together to protest on September 17.

As per sources, the demonstrators primary demand was a stoppage of the New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati passeger train at the station.

Senior police officials and members of the district administration reached at the location to oversee the situation.

Earlier the New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati train was stopped at Agomoni station. But later the train stopped halting at the Agomoni station without prior notice. Subsequently, organisations demanded the railway department to look into the matter but the department did not pay heed to it.



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Earlier, approval was given for construction of 137/4 , 136/5 and 134/9, 135/0 RUB i.e. railway road to connect the two roads to help the public. But the railway department has refrained from building the RUB for a long time.

So today hundreds of people led by AASU, AKRASU And Garia Mariya Desi Organizations staged a protest demanding fulfilment of their demands at the earliest

The protesters demanded that the train no. 05698/05697 be halted at Agomoni station for the convenience of passengers.