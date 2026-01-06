Assam: Protests erupt in Dhubri over relocated liquor shop near temple and school

Tension gripped parts of Dhubri on Tuesday, January 6 as hundreds of residents in the Khalilpur area, located on the outskirts of the town, staged massive protests against the relocation of an Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) “OFF” retail outlet in their neighbourhood. The agitating locals demanded the immediate closure of the shop, alleging that it violates statutory distance norms and poses a serious threat to the area’s social environment.

The protest was triggered after the liquor license holder, Shambhu Barman, shifted his decade-old IMFL outlet from Asharikandi village to a new location along Ramakrishna Mission Road under Jhagrapar Gram Panchayat. The move has drawn strong opposition from residents, who argue that the shop’s presence in a densely populated residential zone is unacceptable.

According to the protesters, the liquor outlet is located in close proximity to a revered temple and a local school, in clear violation of existing state regulations. Under prevailing excise rules, liquor vends are required to maintain a minimum distance of 100 metres from places of worship, educational institutions and hospitals.

Questioning the role of the Excise Department, residents alleged that the approval for relocation was granted without proper verification. “This license clearly flouts the distance norms. We want to know how such permission was granted in the first place,” said a local protester.

The situation escalated when an agitated crowd gheraoed the shop, forcing operations to come to a halt. Protesters raised slogans such as “Shambhu Barman Hai Hai,” “No Liquor Shops in Khalilpur,” and “Stop Liquor Shops,” issuing a stern warning to the licensee to shut down the outlet immediately.

“Allowing a liquor shop near a temple and a school is unacceptable and will never be tolerated,” said one of the lead protesters. “We cannot allow our children and devotees to be exposed to such an environment.”

Residents further expressed concerns over public nuisance, women’s safety, and the potential negative influence on students due to the presence of the liquor outlet in the residential locality. They warned that the agitation would intensify if the shop is not relocated at the earliest.

As of filing this report, district authorities and the Excise Department have not issued any official statement regarding the alleged violation. The Khalilpur area remains tense, with locals vowing to continue their protest until the liquor license is shifted out of the residential zone