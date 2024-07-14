Residents of Juria expressed growing frustration today as members of the Assam Minority Struggle Council gathered to protest recent tiger attacks in the region. The demonstration, marked by the burning of an effigy of Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, underscored mounting concerns over perceived inaction by the forest department.

Since last year, Juria has endured a series of tiger attacks, resulting in injuries to four individuals. The incidents have raised significant alarm over wildlife management and public safety. According to local sources, the victims have incurred substantial medical expenses, prompting calls for compensation from authorities.

"The forest department's failure to contain the tiger responsible for these attacks has deeply disappointed the community," stated a spokesperson from the Assam Minority Struggle Council. Residents of Puthimari in Juria echoed these sentiments, criticizing the perceived lack of proactive measures from the forest ministry.

The protesters accused the forest minister of negligence, questioning why the department has been unable to capture or relocate the tiger despite its repeated sightings near human settlements. "If the forest department can shoot people on suspicion of being fishermen, why can't they protect us from a known threat like this tiger?" questioned a local resident.

In response to mounting pressure, the forest department has been urged to expedite efforts to secure the affected areas and ensure the safety of residents. Calls for immediate compensation for the victims and coverage of their medical expenses have also been made.

Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary has yet to issue an official statement regarding the protests or the demands put forth by the community.