The director of the upcoming Assamese film “Protishruti”, Kishor Tahbildar clarified that the production does not have any association with the United Liberation Front of Asom (I).

Tahbildar’s statement comes after the appearance of the insurgent group's leader, Paresh Baruah, who promoted the movie in a recent press release.

In a statement, the director said, “We don’t have any link with ULFA-I. But we appreciate their support for the film. Perhaps, as an Assamese, he (Baruah) is showing solidarity with Assamese cinema.”

Meanwhile, the ULFA (I) earlier urged the public to watch “Protishruti” as it focuses on the critical issue of combatting drug abuse and trafficking in Assam.

Protishruti is directed by Kishor Tahbildar and produced by Ratul Baruah, featuring a cast of Prastuti Parashar and Plabita Borthakur.

It will be released on May 24, 2024.

In a prior instance, ULFA (I) spokesperson "Captain" Rumel Asom issued a call to cinema hall proprietors, urging them to give precedence to screening "Protishruti" for a minimum duration of three to four weeks upon its release date.