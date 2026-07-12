Assam provides 1.34 lakh MT free rice to 70 lakh families in July; subsidised dal, sugar to resume from August

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 12, said the state government distributed 1.34 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of rice free of cost to around 70 lakh families in July under its food security initiative, while announcing that subsidised masoor dal and sugar will be reintroduced from August 2026.

In a post on X, Sarma said, "Anna Sewa Se Jan Sewa is our commitment to every household." He added that the initiative is inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the Chief Minister, a total of 1,34,237 MT of rice was delivered free of cost to approximately 70 lakh families across the state during July.

Sarma also announced that the distribution of subsidised masoor dal and sugar under the public distribution system (PDS) will resume from August 2026, providing additional relief to eligible beneficiaries.

Highlighting the government's commitment to food security, the Chief Minister reiterated that the "Anna Sewa Se Jan Sewa" initiative aims to ensure essential food supplies reach every household in the state.