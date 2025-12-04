Assam Public Accounts Committee set for Tamulpur visit, administration holds preparatory meet

Ahead of the forthcoming visit of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Assam Legislative Assembly, a preparatory meeting was convened today at the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Tamulpur. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Shri Pankaj Chakravarty, ACS.



The PAC team is scheduled to tour Baksa district on December 5 before proceeding to Tamulpur the following day. As part of the December 6 visit, the committee members will inspect the Tamulpur Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital in the morning. This will be followed by extensive field-level assessments across 10 key departments, including Health, Education, Irrigation, Water Resources, and Agriculture.



In the afternoon, the Committee will hold a comprehensive review meeting with officials from all relevant departments at Suklai to evaluate progress, identify gaps, and address administrative concerns.



DC Chakravarty urged officials to ensure seamless coordination and extend full cooperation for the successful execution of the PAC’s programme. He further called upon departments to make adequate preparations for the observance of Swahid Divas on December 10 and the Orunodoi Scheme meeting scheduled for December 12.



The meeting saw the participation of officers from various line departments and the district administration. The information was shared by Information & Public Relations Officer Bijoy Bezbaruah.