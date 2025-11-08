Assam: Public anger erupts over DSP’s alleged misconduct at Nagarbera Raas Mahotsav

Widespread outrage erupted in Nagarbera under Boko subdivision of Assam’s Kamrup district on Friday, November 7 evening following serious allegations against Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dipak Sharma, who was accused of creating panic and chaos at the historic Nagarbera Ras Mahotsav venue.

Eyewitnesses claimed that DSP Sharma, accompanied by his driver, allegedly went from stall to stall within the festival premises, intimidating traders and 'demanding money'. Several shopkeepers further alleged that the officer damaged parts of their stalls, spreading fear among participants and visitors.

The Nagarbera Raas Mahotsav Celebration Committee, which has been organizing the traditional event for decades, condemned the alleged misconduct, describing it as a “shameful act” that insulted the sanctity of a revered cultural celebration.

Tensions flared as hundreds of agitated locals surrounded the Nagarbera Police Station in protest. Chanting slogans such as “DSP Dipak Sharma Murdabad,” “Police hooliganism will not be tolerated,” and “Stop misuse of police power,” the demonstrators demanded immediate disciplinary action against the officer.

The protest continued for several hours, prompting the intervention of Kamrup District Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjib Saikia. Upon learning of the incident, SSP Saikia contacted the president and general secretary of the Raas Mahotsav Committee over the phone and assured them that the issue would be discussed in detail with the committee on Saturday, November 8. He also promised that appropriate action would be taken against the DSP following due procedure.