The Governor of Assam has declared November 8 as a public holiday on account of the Deori Autonomous Council Elections.

All government, non-government offices, educational institutions and business establishments including banks, tea garden and industries that fall under the Deori Autonomous Council area will remain closed on Election Day.

In a notification issued by the Government of Assam, read, “The Governor of Assam is pleased to declare 8 November, 2022 (day of Poll) as Public Holiday under Section 25 of N.1. Act, 1881 (XXIV of 1881) read with the Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs Notification No.20/25/Pub-I dated 8 June 1957 for Deori Autonomous Council Election, 2022 where polling will be held on that day as notified by Assam State Election Commission vide No.SEC.71/2022/24 dated 11" October, 2022”.

The notification further read, “All the Govt/ Non Govt. Offices, Educational Institutions, and Business Establishments including Banks, Tea Garden and Industries etc. falling within the Deori Autonomous Council Area will remain closed on 8 November 2022 on account of this Public Holiday under N.I. Act”.

It needs mention here that in connection with the ensuing Deori Autonomous Council (DAC) Election, a control room has been set up in Room No 11 of the Deputy Commissioner’s office of Lakhimpur district.

On the other hand, all the nomination papers submitted by the candidates to contest in the election from 7 DAC Constituencies under the Lakhimpur district were found valid during the scrutiny held on Thursday, October 27.

Meanwhile, Assam's state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita had ordered the dismissal of the seven party leaders from the party’s primary membership with immediate effect, for contesting as an independent/candidate of another party against the party’s nominated candidate in the Deori Autonomous Council Elections 2022.

The party members who have been served the dismissal are, Hari Govind Deori (No. 6 Katiori Council Constituency, Sivasagar), Vaikuntha Deori (No. 10 Sisibargaon Council Constituency, Dhemaji), Manumati Deori (No. 14 Gogamukh Parishad Constituency, Dhemaji), Dharmendra Deori (No. 18 Pisla Council Constituency, Lakhimpur), Madhubala Deori (No. 22 Gahpur Council Constituency, Biswanath), Pushpanjali Deori (No. 7 Rajabari Council Constituency, Sivasagar)and Hemant Deori (No. 14 Gogamukh Council Constituency, Dhemaji)