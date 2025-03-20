Bilasipara East MLA Samsul Huda from the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) is under intense scrutiny following allegations of physically assaulting a construction company employee during a foundation stone-laying ceremony in Suwapata, Bilasipara. The incident, which took place on March 18, has sparked widespread public outrage across Dhubri district, prompting demands for a thorough police investigation.

According to reports, MLA Huda arrived at the venue around 3 PM to inaugurate the construction of a road and a pucca bridge in his constituency. While the ceremony initially progressed smoothly, tensions arose when the legislator reportedly became angry over the height of a banana tree placed near the foundation stone and the color of the ceremonial ribbon.

Eyewitnesses claim that in a fit of rage, Huda allegedly verbally abused and physically assaulted Sohidur Rahman, an employee of the construction company responsible for organizing the event. Rahman, the son of Late Abdul Jolil from Chaoladanga village under Gauripur police station, was reportedly struck multiple times, with Huda even using the banana tree as a weapon against him.

Following the altercation, Rahman filed an FIR at Gauripur police station the same night, which was later transferred to Bilasipara police station. A case (No. 94/2025) has been registered under sections 115(2), 8296, 352, and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and police have launched an investigation into the matter.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from various quarters, with Deshi Janagusti Mancha, a local organization, strongly condemning Huda’s actions. The group has urged Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to ensure a fair and impartial probe, calling for strict legal action against the AIUDF leader.

Amid rising public pressure, Huda apologized publicly during a media interaction in Bilasipara on March 19. He expressed regret over the incident and extended an apology to the people of Assam and Bilasipara, admitting that his behavior was inappropriate.

Despite the apology, public sentiment remains tense, with citizens demanding justice and accountability. Authorities have assured that the investigation is ongoing and that necessary legal action will be taken based on its findings.