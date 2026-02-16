Assam Public Service Commission cancels CCE 2024 result hours after declaration

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on February 16, cancelled the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), 2024 result within hours of its declaration, citing an “inadvertent error” in the notified list.



In a notification issued by the Principal Controller of Examinations, the Commission stated that the result uploaded vide letter No. 460PSC/CON/Exam-37/2024-2025, dated February 16, 2026, stands cancelled with immediate effect.



“Due to some inadvertent error noticed in the result notified… the Result uploaded for Combined Competitive Examination-2024 is hereby cancelled with immediate effect. After careful examination, the Commission will upload the fresh Select list within a short time,” the notification read.



The development came shortly after the Commission had announced that 288 candidates were recommended for appointment to the Assam Civil Service (ACS), Assam Police Service (APS), and other allied services.



Earlier in the day, APSC had highlighted that the entire recruitment process, from the Preliminary Examination conducted in June 2025 to the interview stage held between January 20 and February 9, was completed in a record time of nearly eight months.



According to official figures released prior to the cancellation, 41,612 candidates had appeared in the Preliminary Examination. Of them, 3,243 qualified for the Main (Written) Examination conducted on October 11, 12 and 13, 2025. Subsequently, 879 candidates were shortlisted for the interview round.



The Commission has not specified the nature of the error that led to the withdrawal of the result. It has, however, assured candidates that a revised select list will be uploaded after due examination.