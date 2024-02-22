The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on Thursday rescheduled the Combined Competitive (Prelim) Examination, 2023 on March 18, 2024, instead of March 17, 2024.

In a notification, the Secretary, of Assam Public Service Commission said, “In cancellation of this office earlier notification No. 24PSC/E-11/2023-24 dated 16th February 2024 this is for information to all concerned that the Combined Competitive (Prelim) Examination, 2023 is rescheduled on l8th March, 2024 (Monday) instead of 17th March, 2024 (Sunday).”



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Earlier the All Assam Students Union (AASU) had expressed concerns on this as the Assam Public Service Commission's (APSC) Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) (Preliminary) 2023 and the State Eligibility Test (SET) 2024, administered by the SLET Commission of Assam.

According to reports, AASU has requested that APSC rethink both of the state-level exams, which are set for March 17, 2024.

Prior to the APSC's declaration of the same date for CCE 2023–2024, the SLET Commission had earlier declared the date for NE SET 2024 on March 17, 2024.

As a result, candidates are finding it difficult to prepare for both exams.