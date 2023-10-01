In a significant development concerning the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examination scandal of 2014-15, a new Special Investigating Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the matter. Assam police have declared that no one will be spared in their quest for justice.

Earlier today, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed a crucial lapse in the APSC scandal, disclosing that the previous Investigation Officer (IO) had failed to send the answer books of 34 candidates for forensic analysis.

Addressing the formation of the SIT, CM Sarma stated, "I was aware that the previous Investigation Officer did not send the answer books of 34 candidates who appeared in the APSC exam in 2014-15 for forensic examination. I did not monitor the investigation as it was independent, but when the Hon’ble High Court raised questions, I learned of this oversight. Now, the state government will send these answer books for forensic analysis."

CM Sarma stressed that no one will be shielded due to personal connections, and appropriate action will be taken against anyone found guilty. He asserted, "No one is our relative, so if they are found guilty, proper action will be taken against them."

Regarding the recommendations of the Biplab Sharma Commission, CM Sarma explained, "The Biplab Sharma Commission suggested removing all the candidates who appeared in the 2014-15 APSC examination from their jobs due to suspicions of unfair means. However, it's a complex decision because some candidates achieved their positions through hard work and dedication."

He added, "If all candidates from the 2014-15 exam are removed from their jobs, it could adversely affect government administration, as some dedicated officers may lose their positions. This matter needs careful consideration through discussion."

CM Sarma also revealed that the government is awaiting the second report from the commission. If the same recommendation is reiterated in the second report, the government will face a challenging decision.

Notably, APS Officer Surjeet Singh Panesar previously served as the Investigating Officer in the APSC scandal. On September 29, in response to direct orders from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a Special Investigating Team (SIT) was established to investigate the APSC recruitment scandal.

As per the directives, the SIT is led by an Indian Police Service (IPS) level official, ADGP Munna Prasad Gupta. It comprises Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police in Guwahati, two DSP rank officers, and two inspectors. The Gauhati High Court has instructed the SIT to submit its report within six months.