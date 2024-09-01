Local residents of Gerimari No. 1 near Mangaldai apprehended two individuals involved in drug dealing and usage. The suspects, identified as Kartik Das, a known drug dealer, and Ajay Sarkar, a drug user, were caught red-handed by the public.

The operation led to the recovery of two full containers, several empty containers, and syringes, further substantiating the accusations against the suspects. For some time, locals had suspected Das’s family of being involved in the illegal drug trade, contributing to disorder in the Gerimari area.

On the day of the arrest, residents took decisive action. They detained Kartik Das, tied him up, and handed him over to the police.