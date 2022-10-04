The country is gripped in the flavour of Durga Puja and Navratri festivities as pandal hoppers are enjoying the season of celebrations. Pandals embellished with unique themes to dandiya and garba nights dotting districts across the country have floored the celebrities, politicians and sportspersons as well.

In one such event, Assam pugilists Lovlina Borgohain, Jamuna Boro and Ankushita Boro were seen shaking their leg on the Garba floor at the Karnavati Club in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Draped in the colours of Navratri, Lovlina, Jamuna and Ankushita enjoyed the Garba night, each looking resplendent in the traditional lehenga choli as they joyfully danced to the traditional Garba tunes.

The video uploaded on the official Facebook page of Sports Authority of India posted, “Our pugilists Lovlina Borgohain @Jamunaboro and @Ankushita_boro shake their leg on the Garba floor at the Karnavati Club, Ahmedabad

Have a look at the shining glimpses from the #NavratriSpecial celebrations.

Lovlina Borgohain who is out of action due to an injury is not taking part in the National Games that is being held in Gujarat. While Jamuna Boro and former World youth champion Ankushita Boro are among the leading women boxers who are participating in the National Games.

Assam has currently won four medals in the ongoing National Games. Sprinter Amlan Borgohain has won the gold medal in the 100m race. Cyclist Chayanika Gogoi won the silver medal in the 10km category, Nayanmoni Saikia bagged the bronze medal in lawn bowls, while Popi Hazarika won the silver medal in the 59kg category weightlifting.