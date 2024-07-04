An eight-member team of Punjab Police on Thursday arrived here to escort jailed 'Waris Punjab De' activist Amritpal Singh to New Delhi for his swearing-in as a Member of Parliament, an official said.

Singh, who has won from the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab, has been granted four days parole for the swearing-in.

The police team, led by a Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)-rank official, arrived here in the afternoon and is scheduled to escort Singh, lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail, to New Delhi in a special flight amid tight security for the swearing-in on Friday.



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Detained under the National Security Act (NSA), he will be escorted back to the jail on Friday itself after he takes oath as a member of Parliament, senior Punjab Police officials said on Thursday.

According to the Amritsar district magistrate Ghanshyam Thori’s orders to the jail superintendent at Dibrugarh, “This temporary release is for a period of up to four days or less for the limited purpose of enabling him (Amritpal) to take oath as a member of the Lok Sabha in New Delhi.”

The temporary release of the Waris Punjab De chief, who is jailed along with nine accomplices under the NSA, is subject to 10 conditions. “He shall be accompanied by such number of police personnel as is deemed appropriate by the senior superintendent of police, Amritsar (rural), from the date and time of his temporary release from Central Jail, Dibrugarh, till the time he returns to the jail for the continuation of his period of detention,” the order issued on Wednesday said.