Assam pushes back 15 Bangladeshi nationals in crackdown on illegal immigration

Assam has deported 15 Bangladeshi nationals who were residing illegally in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on February 1.

The push-back operation marks the latest action in the state government's ongoing campaign against undocumented migration from neighbouring Bangladesh, an issue that has dominated political discourse in the northeastern region for decades.

Taking to social media platform X, the chief minister confirmed the deportations, stating that the individuals had been "pushed back right to where they belong."

Sarma, known for his hardline stance on illegal immigration, emphasised his administration's commitment to the issue. "I do what I say, ALWAYS!" he wrote, adding that "our mission continues."

The deportation comes amidst heightened scrutiny of cross-border movement along Assam's porous international boundary with Bangladesh, which stretches over 260 kilometres. Illegal immigration has long been a contentious political issue in Assam, fuelling tensions over demographic changes, resource allocation and cultural identity.

The state government has intensified efforts to identify and deport undocumented residents in recent years, implementing measures including biometric verification drives and coordination with central security agencies. However, such operations have also drawn criticism from human rights organisations concerned about due process and potential statelessness.

Authorities have not yet disclosed details about how the 15 individuals were identified or the specific circumstances of their deportation.