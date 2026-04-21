Assam pushes back 16 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators in early morning operation

In an early morning operation on April 21, security forces in Assam intercepted and pushed back 16 individuals identified as illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators, officials confirmed.

The action is part of the state’s ongoing efforts to curb cross-border infiltration, an issue that continues to hold both political and strategic significance in the region.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated the government’s firm stance on the matter.

“In the early hours today, vigilant security personnel detected and pushed back 16 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators. Assam remains resolute in its mission to safeguard Bharat’s security at all costs,” he said.

Authorities said such operations will continue as part of intensified surveillance along the border to prevent illegal entry and ensure security.