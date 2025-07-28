Assam pushes back 20 illegal infiltrators to Bangladesh

Assam Police on Monday pushed back 20 illegal infiltrators from Sribhumi area to Bangladesh, reinforcing the state’s commitment to protecting its demographic integrity and national security.

Taking to social media, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared,“Assam is home for all Indians, not for illegal foreigners trying to alter the State's demography. Today, @assampolice has pushed back 20 illegal infiltrators from Sribhumi, back to Bangladesh, where they actually belong. WE WILL NOT TOLERATE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS.”

The Chief Minister's post comes amid a renewed crackdown on illegal infiltration into Assam — a long-standing issue that continues to dominate political, social, and security discussions in the state. Monday’s operation is part of Assam Police’s intensified border surveillance and verification drive, particularly in vulnerable areas like Sribhumi, known for instances of undocumented migration.



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The action aligns with Assam’s larger push to safeguard its borders and preserve its cultural and demographic balance. Over the past few years, the state government has reiterated its policy of zero tolerance toward illegal migration and has carried out multiple eviction and deportation operations.

Security has been tightened in border regions, and surveillance is being further intensified to prevent any re-entry or new infiltration attempts.