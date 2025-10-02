Assam pushes back 22 illegal Bangladeshi nationals, confirms CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday, October 2 announced that 22 Bangladeshi nationals, who allegedly entered India illegally, were “pushed back” after being apprehended by authorities in the state.

Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister linked the action to Vijaya Dashami, symbolically describing illegal infiltrators as “modern-day evils.”

“On a day when Prabhu Shri Ram defeated Ravan, we managed to push back the modern-day evils—illegal infiltrators. 22 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators have been pushed back in the early hours today,” Sarma wrote.

While confirming the deportation, Sarma did not provide specific details about where the individuals were caught or which part of the border was used for the pushback.

Reiterating his government’s stand, the Chief Minister added, “Our fight for protecting the interests of Assam and Bharat continues.”

Assam shares a 267.75 km-long international border with Bangladesh through the districts of Sribhumi, Cachar, Dhubri, and South Salmara-Mankachar. The border areas have long been viewed as sensitive zones due to issues of illegal migration and cross-border smuggling.