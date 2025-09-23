Assam pushes back 37 Bangladeshis, CM vows stricter action against infiltrators

Assam authorities returned 37 Bangladeshi nationals to their home country, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday, underlining the state government’s strict approach toward illegal immigrants.

Sharing blurred images of men, women, and children on X, Sarma described the operation in the Sribhumi sector as a part of ongoing efforts to make Assam free of infiltration.

“Goodbye infiltrators; your time’s up in Assam. All unwanted guests will be treated with the same gesture,” he said.

Details on the exact timing of the operation were not immediately available. Sarma emphasised that the state is maintaining a weekly pushback routine, with 35-40 people being sent back regularly, bypassing lengthy legal deportation procedures.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring that all illegal immigrants are identified and removed from Assam.