Assam pushes back 7 more infiltrators to Bangladesh amid intensified border vigil

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday confirmed that seven Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended and “pushed back” into Bangladesh by security forces in the early hours from Sribhumi, located along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Assam’s South Salmara-Mankachar district.

The move is part of the state’s ongoing crackdown on illegal infiltration. In a post on social media, Sarma reiterated the government’s tough stance, stating, “Do not try and infiltrate, you will be CAUGHT and PUSHED BACK.” He added that Assam will remain "home for all Indians, not for illegal foreigners trying to alter the state’s demography," while reaffirming that his government "will not tolerate illegal immigrants."



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Just days earlier, 20 more infiltrators were similarly pushed back from the same region, taking the tally to over 377 in recent months. The Chief Minister stressed that the state remains committed to making Assam infiltration-free, highlighting the administration’s ongoing efforts along the sensitive border region.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has also stepped up its surveillance across the 1,885-kilometre Indo-Bangladesh border in the Northeast since unrest erupted in Bangladesh last year. Assam Police, meanwhile, have been maintaining a high alert along the border to prevent illegal entry.

Officials confirmed that vigilance measures are being strictly enforced to ensure no foreign national can enter the state without proper documentation.