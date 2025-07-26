8 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants pushed back from Assam’s South Salmara
Assam pushes back eight illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. Over 350 infiltrators deported in recent months. State reinforces border surveillance.
- Assam Police continue strict operations against illegal immigrants
- Eight Bangladeshi infiltrators pushed back from South Salmara district
- CM Sarma highlighted ongoing border vigilance on social media
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on July 26, announced that eight illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were pushed back across the international border from South Salmara district as part of the state’s continued crackdown on illegal infiltration.
Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister stated, “Stern action against illegal infiltration continues. Last night, @SSalmaraPolice pushed back 8 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators to Bangladesh. @assampolice maintains a strict vigil to thwart all these attempts at illegally entering India.”
The Assam Police have intensified operations against undocumented immigrants across the state. Over the past few months, nearly 350 illegal infiltrators have been pushed back to Bangladesh, according to earlier remarks by the Chief Minister.
Authorities have reiterated their commitment to strengthening border surveillance and ensuring that those residing without valid documents are identified and deported.
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