Assam's "special pushback gesture": 18 illegal Bangladeshis deported
Assam authorities deport 18 Bangladeshi nationals without valid documents. The operation, termed as a 'special gesture of PUSHBACK', took place in Cachar and Sribhumi. Nearly 330 illegal immigrants have been deported in the past month.
- Assam deported 18 illegal Bangladeshi nationals on July 5 from Cachar and Sribhumi districts
- Chief Minister described deportations as a special gesture of pushback on social media
- Statewide crackdown targets illegal immigrants without valid documents in Assam
As Assam intensifies its statewide crackdown on illegal immigrants, authorities on July 5 pushed back 18 Bangladeshi nationals who were found living without valid documents.
Terming the deportation as a "special gesture of PUSHBACK", Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the pushbacks were done from the Cachar and Sribhumi districts.
“Oh look who's going back to their home? In Assam, we welcome guests with open arms but those trying to illegally prolong their stay are treated with the special gesture of PUSHBACK,” Sarma said in a post on X.
He also said, “18 illegal Bangladeshis pushed back today in wee hours from Cachar and Sribhumi.” The Assam Police have launched a statewide crackdown on illegal immigrants, particularly Bangladeshis, residing without valid documents.
Sarma had said earlier that nearly 330 illegal immigrants have been sent back from Assam in about last one month, with more expected to be pushed back soon.
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