Assam's "special pushback gesture": 18 illegal Bangladeshis deported

As Assam intensifies its statewide crackdown on illegal immigrants, authorities on July 5 pushed back 18 Bangladeshi nationals who were found living without valid documents.

Terming the deportation as a "special gesture of PUSHBACK", Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the pushbacks were done from the Cachar and Sribhumi districts.

“Oh look who's going back to their home? In Assam, we welcome guests with open arms but those trying to illegally prolong their stay are treated with the special gesture of PUSHBACK,” Sarma said in a post on X.

He also said, “18 illegal Bangladeshis pushed back today in wee hours from Cachar and Sribhumi.” The Assam Police have launched a statewide crackdown on illegal immigrants, particularly Bangladeshis, residing without valid documents.

Sarma had said earlier that nearly 330 illegal immigrants have been sent back from Assam in about last one month, with more expected to be pushed back soon.