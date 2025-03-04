Assam pushes bamboo-based economy with new construction policy
Assam's new construction policy promotes bamboo use to boost the economy and ensure sustainability. The initiative aims to create jobs and position the state as a leader in bamboo-based construction
The Assam government has taken a decisive step to boost the state's bamboo industry by integrating engineered bamboo composite materials into public construction projects.
The state cabinet has approved the inclusion of these materials in the Public Works Department’s Schedule of Rates (SOR), making bamboo a standard component in infrastructure development.
As part of this initiative, all public buildings must now use at least 5% bamboo-based materials. This move is expected to create new economic opportunities for local producers while promoting sustainable construction practices.
By utilising bamboo, Assam aims to reduce dependence on conventional materials and encourage an eco-friendly approach to development.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today