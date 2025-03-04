The Assam government has taken a decisive step to boost the state's bamboo industry by integrating engineered bamboo composite materials into public construction projects.

The state cabinet has approved the inclusion of these materials in the Public Works Department’s Schedule of Rates (SOR), making bamboo a standard component in infrastructure development.

As part of this initiative, all public buildings must now use at least 5% bamboo-based materials. This move is expected to create new economic opportunities for local producers while promoting sustainable construction practices.

By utilising bamboo, Assam aims to reduce dependence on conventional materials and encourage an eco-friendly approach to development.