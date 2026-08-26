Assam pushes for underground cabling in Guwahati, greater use of central power allocation

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, August 26 met Union Power and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi and discussed the state’s long-term energy requirements, electricity infrastructure and urban development priorities.

During the meeting at Khattar’s official residence, Sarma briefed the Union minister on Assam’s efforts to move towards greater energy self-sufficiency while implementing reforms aimed at benefiting electricity consumers.

The discussions covered Assam’s long-term power requirements and the need to make more effective use of the state’s allocated share of electricity from central generating stations.

A key issue raised during the meeting was the strengthening of Guwahati’s electricity distribution network. The Assam government proposed underground cabling in parts of the city to improve the reliability and safety of power supply and strengthen its distribution infrastructure.

The two leaders also discussed the use of natural gas for power generation in Assam, including the availability and pricing of gas for gas-based power plants.

Following the meeting, Sarma said in a post on X that Assam was making an “ambitious effort to achieve energy self-sufficiency while advancing pro-consumer reforms”. He said Khattar had assured the state of the Ministry’s “wholehearted backing” for its efforts.

The meeting also focused on Assam’s proposal under the Urban Challenge Fund (UCF), aimed at developing an integrated urban space with improved healthcare and sports facilities as well as infrastructure capable of withstanding climate-related challenges.

Sarma said discussions on the proposal were positive and centred on creating integrated urban spaces equipped with better healthcare and sports infrastructure while incorporating climate resilience into urban development.

Khattar said the meeting included detailed discussions on Assam’s energy and urban development priorities. He listed the state’s long-term electricity requirements, utilisation of power allocated from central generating stations, underground cabling in Guwahati, and the availability and pricing of natural gas for power generation among the issues discussed.

On the Urban Challenge Fund proposal, the Union minister said consultations focused on strengthening urban infrastructure in view of Assam’s growing urbanisation and development requirements.

Khattar reiterated the Centre’s support for Assam and said the government, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, remained committed to strengthening the state’s energy and urban infrastructure and extending all possible cooperation.

The meeting comes amid Assam’s efforts to strengthen electricity distribution, improve urban infrastructure and develop facilities capable of addressing the challenges associated with rapid urbanisation and climate-related risks.