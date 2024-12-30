As Assam takes decisive strides towards eradicating the social evil of child marriage, Cachar has led by example, as four villages in the district were declared 'Child Marriage Free'.

Reaffirming the state government's firm stance to ensuring a better future for girls, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the achievement. "We are putting the last nail in the coffin of this social evil across the state," he said.

Villages declared child-marriage free:

1. Rukni Part IV, Palonghat Development Block

2. Bhairabpur Part I, Kalain Development Block

3. Rosekandy Grant I, Tapang Development Block

4. Rosekandy Grant II, Tapang Development Block

The villages were declared free of the social evil under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative (2023-24).

On X, the chief minister through a video stated that "child marriage remains a persistent issue in India, including Assam", further adding that the practice deprives young girls of their fundamental rights.

It was further mentioned that the government's initiative aims to raise awareness, strengthen legal enforcement, and promote community involvement to improve the lives of girl children.

"This year, the declaration of four villages in Cachar as child-marriage free reflects the commitment of the Assam Government and sets a positive example for other districts in Assam and across the nation," the post further reads.