Assam PWD engineer arrested for accepting Rs 30,000 bribe in Dibrugarh

An Assistant Executive Engineer of the Assam Public Works Department (PWD) was arrested in Dibrugarh district on October 6 for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) said.

The accused, identified as Mridul Baglari, was posted at the office of the Superintending Engineer, according to the DVAC.

The agency said it received a complaint alleging that Baglari had demanded Rs 1.3 lakh from the complainant for releasing payment against pending bills.

Based on the complaint, the DVAC laid a trap and allegedly caught Baglari red-handed inside his office chamber while accepting Rs 30,000 as an instalment of the demanded amount.

The alleged bribe money was recovered from his possession and seized in the presence of independent witnesses, the agency said.

A case has been registered at the Anti-Corruption Bureau police station under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The DVAC said sufficient evidence had been found against the public servant and that he had been arrested in connection with the case.

Further legal proceedings are underway, the agency said.