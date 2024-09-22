The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption (V&AC) in Assam has arrested a Public Works Department (PWD) official for allegedly accepting a bribe. Subodh Das, Sub Divisional Officer of Palashbari Boko - Chaygaon Territorial Building Sub-Division, was caught red-handed accepting Rs 15,000 as part of a larger bribe demand.

The operation stemmed from a complaint filed by a citizen who reported that Das had initially demanded Rs 22,000 to process bills, later reducing the amount to Rs 20,000. Unwilling to comply with the corrupt demand, the complainant approached the V&AC for assistance.

Acting on the complaint, the anti-corruption team set up a sting operation at Das's office. The official was arrested immediately after accepting the partial bribe payment from the complainant. The tainted money was recovered and seized in the presence of independent witnesses.

A case has been registered at the ACB Police Station under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Das has been arrested based on the evidence gathered during the operation.

Legal proceedings against Das are now underway as authorities continue their crackdown on corruption in public services.